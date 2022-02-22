Possible Case of Mistaken Identity Involves Grass Valley Native

(Sacramento, CA) — A possible case of mistaken identity has put Los Angeles police in an awkward position and a lawsuit by an accused woman who spent nearly two weeks in jail. Bethany Farber, born and raised in Grass Valley, was at LAX headed to Mexico to see her brother and god-daughter. When she arrived at the TSA counter, she was arrested and cuffed and told she was the subject of an arrest warrant. She says after telling police they had the wrong person and pleading with them to double check her identification they said no. Farber says they told her there is a warrant out of Texas for her arrest. She said later she has never been in Texas. Her attorney says, “All this is done because LAPD failed to check the driver’s license, the birth date, the social security number, even the booking photo of the other Bethany Farber.” During her time in jail, Farber’s grandmother suffered a stroke, which her family attributes to the stress brought on by the wrongful arrest. The LAPD said they don’t comment on pending litigation. She and her attorney promise to have more to say about the incident.