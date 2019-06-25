< Back to All News

Possible Drowning Victim South Yuba River

Posted: Jun. 24, 2019 5:01 PM PDT

After a second day of searching, a possible drowning victim in the South Yuba River has not been located. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says his department reported to the Emerald Pools area, off Bowman Lake Road, near Lake Spaulding, Sunday afternoon….

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says he’s not sure the 23-year-old man, from Vacaville, actually went over the falls. But he says the man tried to swim across a stretch of the river when he got swept away in the rapids. He says he hasn’t noticed any strong pattern of victims being from outside the county…

click to listen to Lt Scales

Scales says a pair of shorts was found but he’s not sure they belong to the victim.

