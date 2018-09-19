Medi-Cal Funding Changes Little Local Impact

California counties may be on the hook more for covering expanded Medi-Cal enrollment, made possible by the Affordable Care Act. That’s according to a report from the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. It says the number of Californians who have gained health insurance grew by three-million, partly through Medi-Cal waiver requirements in 2014 and 2015. But the report’s lead author, Professor Shana Alex Charles, says a federal funding cap on the states is being pushed…

click to listen to Shana Alex Charles

But Charles says Nevada County wouldn’t be hit as hard as most counties. That’s because its Medi-Cal enrollment increase was one of the lowest, at only two-percent. And only 16-percent of residents under age 65 are enrolled…

click to listen to Shana Alex Charles

But Charles says if you have an economic downturn and more people need Medi-Cal for health coverage, many counties will have to make a hard choice. That’s their financial health or the physical and mental health of their beneficiaries.