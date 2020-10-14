Possible Opioid Overdose Victim Identified

It was a Nevada City man who died from a possible opioid overdose last weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says the initial call came in Saturday afternoon of several people passed out and possibly dead, inside a home on Deerhaven Lane…

Trygg says 48-year-old Wayne Fried, the resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital…

Trygg says the conditions of the two other people, and their names, aren’t being released, due to medical privacy reasons. it’ll be weeks before toxicology results are available, regarding Fried. At the beginning of the month, the Sheriff’s Department stated that they’d already investigated 20 overdose deaths this year, compared to six a year ago. And some may be from counterfeit prescription pain medications laced with fentanyl.