< Back to All News

Possible Opioid Overdose Victim Identified

Posted: Oct. 13, 2020 6:48 PM PDT

It was a Nevada City man who died from a possible opioid overdose last weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg says the initial call came in Saturday afternoon of several people passed out and possibly dead, inside a home on Deerhaven Lane…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says 48-year-old Wayne Fried, the resident of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were transported to the hospital…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the conditions of the two other people, and their names, aren’t being released, due to medical privacy reasons. it’ll be weeks before toxicology results are available, regarding Fried. At the beginning of the month, the Sheriff’s Department stated that they’d already investigated 20 overdose deaths this year, compared to six a year ago. And some may be from counterfeit prescription pain medications laced with fentanyl.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha