Possible Short Break in Smoky Air Coming

Posted: Aug. 9, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

There might be a little bit of a break coming from the smoky air that’s lingering over Nevada County, but it will likely not be much of one. Air Quality Specialist Sam Longmire with the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District says a heath advisory is still in effect…

Listen to Sam Longmire 1

Not only is the air in Nevada County smoky, but so is Longmire’s crystal ball when it comes to a long range forecast…

Listen to Sam Longmire 2

Longmire says most of the smoke we’re getting is from the Mendocino Complex fires. There’s also a fire burning in Calaveras and Alpine counties that is pouring smoke into the eastern part of the county.

