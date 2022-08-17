Postal Carrier Shortage Continues In NevCo

Postal carrier shortages are becoming more pronounced, including in Nevada County. And that’s been slowing some deliveries. Evelina Ramirez, with the U.S Postal Service, says there are now over 50 vacancies here. And the peak holiday season is just months away…

Ramirez says the vacancies are from two positions. One is described as a City Carrier Assistant. The other is Rural Carrier Associate, which is described as a continuous, part-time job. The starting pay for both is around 19-dollars an hour. But Ramirez reminds applicants about the good history of job security for Postal Service employees…

A job fair is also being held at the Grass Valley Post Office on August 23rd, from 9am to 2pm. It’s part of what the Postal Service describes as an innovative and bold 10-year-plan, called Delivering for America. Officials say they’re focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce.