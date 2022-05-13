Postal Food Drive This Saturday

A big thank you to the Nevada County residents who stepped up last week and donated food and money to address the immediate need for other hungry county families that rely on the Food Bank of Nevada County as a primary source of nutrition. Executive Director Nicole McNeely says people started showing up soon after hearing the story on KNCO.

McNeely says that over 1000 dollars came in through a number of donations including 500 dollars from the local Catholic Relief Society. She said with the cash they were able to by a palate of canned ravioli, from the Placer Food Bank at a considerable discount, which will be distributed this week. However, the need is ongoing, and another solution is available for all county residents this Saturday. It is the return of the annual US Postal Carrier Food Drive. People may have missed the flyer that came in the mail explaining how to place canned foods, peanut butter, pasta, soups, and cereal, tuna packed in water, and other non-glass items to make it safer and lighter for transport.

Food can also be dropped off at the Nevada City, Grass Valley and Penn Valley post offices.

In the past, prior to the pandemic, the mail carriers have collected several thousand pounds of food during the drive which was stored and then distributed equally over time. However, the food insecurity dynamic has shifted to a greater need.

The Lake Wildwood Food Drive is also taking place Saturday.

There are also several other ongoing donation opportunities in person and online.