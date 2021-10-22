Postal Service Career Day At Fairgrounds

As the Postal Service continues to struggle with massive financial challenges, the busiest time of the year is just ahead. So, on Saturday, they’re hosting a Career Fair at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Spokeswoman Kristina Uppal says there are a number of openings you can find out about through one-on-one chats…

Uppal says no experience is necessary and you must be at least 18 years old. And she expects business to pick up for the Postal Service, especially in rural areas, where a lot of people order online, partly due to more limited retail options…

You can use their computers, with Human Resource staff guidance, to submit your application. That’s from 9am to 1pm on Saturday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. And if you can’t attend, you can always apply online through the Postal Service website.