Postponed Jim Rogers Ride Happens Sunday

Posted: May. 5, 2023 12:46 AM PDT

After a postponement, due to weather conditions, the annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride and Run is happening Sunday morning. Rogers was killed in 2010 by a distracted driver on Highway 174. He was in the driver’s line of vision for over six seconds but she never saw him because she was allegedly using her cell phone. Rogers was a co-creator of the Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop, where the event begins. Duane Strawser later took over ownership and became good friends with Rogers, as a fellow cycling enthusiast…

It’s also free, with no registration required. And runners and walkers are also always encouraged to participate as well…

There’s a long ride/run on the 16-mile Lemond Loop or shorter six and one to three-mile routes available. A raffle held afterwards raises money for distracted driving awareness efforts. The Jim Rogers Memorial Ride and Run starts at 9:30 Sunday morning.

