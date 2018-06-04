< Back to All News

Pot Tax Expected To Pass Tuesday In Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:59 AM PDT

Of the three local ballot measures before local voters in Nevada County tomorrow, Measure F has been the least contentious. There has been no organized opposition. It would tax cannabis businesses in Nevada City. The Director of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon, says the measure is well-written and equitable…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

Gamzon also points out that the tax rates are relatively low, compared to many other areas of the state…

click to listen to Diana Gamzon

The starting rate would be two-percent. Measure F is projected to bring in estimated annual revenues of 120 to 135-thousand dollars. The money would be added to the general fund, for such city services as police, fire, streets, and recreation. If passed by Nevada City voters, it would go into effect July 1st.

