< Back to All News

Potential Shutoffs Reduced But Not Cancelled

Posted: Nov. 19, 2019 5:56 PM PST

The number of counties expected to be impacted by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff is not expected to be as high as originally anticipated. PG and E Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it’s been reduced to portions of 16 counties, although Nevada County is still on the list…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

But the number of customers expected to be impacted in Nevada County has gone down slightly, or around 900, to 29-thousand-202. For all 16 counties, it’s about 181-thousand customers. At one point, as many as 25 counties could have been affected, covering over 303-thousand customers. She also says even a forecast of rain or snow doesn’t necessarily guarantee there won’t be a shutoff…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Meanwhile, a homeless warming shelter will be open, for the first time, from 4pm Wednesday until 8am Thursday, at United Methodist Church, at 236 South Church Street in Grass Valley. It’s first-come, first-serve, with 25 cots available. Community Resource Centers will also be open, once again, at Sierra College and the Nevada City Elks Lodge, from 8am Wednesday until 8pm Wednesday.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha