Potential Shutoffs Reduced But Not Cancelled

The number of counties expected to be impacted by the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff is not expected to be as high as originally anticipated. PG and E Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it’s been reduced to portions of 16 counties, although Nevada County is still on the list…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

But the number of customers expected to be impacted in Nevada County has gone down slightly, or around 900, to 29-thousand-202. For all 16 counties, it’s about 181-thousand customers. At one point, as many as 25 counties could have been affected, covering over 303-thousand customers. She also says even a forecast of rain or snow doesn’t necessarily guarantee there won’t be a shutoff…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Meanwhile, a homeless warming shelter will be open, for the first time, from 4pm Wednesday until 8am Thursday, at United Methodist Church, at 236 South Church Street in Grass Valley. It’s first-come, first-serve, with 25 cots available. Community Resource Centers will also be open, once again, at Sierra College and the Nevada City Elks Lodge, from 8am Wednesday until 8pm Wednesday.