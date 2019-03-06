Potholes A-Plenty, but No Major Flooding Reported

With about an inch of rain in western Nevada County within the last 24 hours, and more falling today, Nevada County road crews continue to be busy. Nevada County Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says there are a couple of issues right now. Greenhorn Road is closed at Anchor Lane, near Brunswick, because of a tree down across power lines. P-G-and-E is working on that incident, but there’s no estimate on when that may open. Also, some flooding on Penn Valley Drive at Spenceville Road–some gravel was dropped in the roadway…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 1

Tillotson says potholes have been a problem countywide…

Listen to Trisha Tillotson 2

Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week, and a flood watch is in effect through tomorrow morning. Tillotson says there has not been much demand for sandbags, but sand is available at their warehouse at Highway 49 and Broad Street in Nevada City.

–gf