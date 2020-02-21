Poultry Show Cancelled Again At Nevada Co Fair

For the second straight year, there will be no live poultry exhibits and market egg show at the Nevada County Fair, as well as other fairs around the state. Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman says it’s due to continued uncertainty about the Virulent Newcastle Disease…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

The recommendation comes after a recent flareup of the disease in the south state’s regional quarantine area. State health officials say virus particles can spread by direct contact between birds, and people can spread the disease by moving infected birds, equipment and feed. Also, by wearing clothing and shoes that have been in infected areas. Eidman says poultry shows have been a very prominent part of the Fair…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

So, once again, to ensure that youth exhibitors in the poultry barn have opportunities to participate in the Fair, there will be various classes within the Youth Poultry Department, including a poultry poster contest and educational poultry booth displays. This year’s Fair runs from August 12th through the 16th.