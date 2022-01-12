< Back to All News

Power Almost Fully Restored

Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 5:57 PM PST

It should be only about a-dozen or so scattered power outages left for Nevada County. PG and E Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says just 17 customers were expected to still be without electricity Tuesday night. No breakdown was available for what areas. But she says, as you might expect, it involves the most complicated and remote access…

McFarland also says the extreme weather over the last couple of years has been the major reason for why tree damage was so unusually extensive and resulted in much longer restoration delays…

McFarland also praised crews’ efforts and dedication, with many of them working in and near their hometowns.

