Power Coming Back; Schools Closed

Power is coming back on in Nevada County this morning. The circuit that covers Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital was turned on first. That circuit includes KNCO and came on around 6:30 last night. Downtown Nevada City got their lights back on about an hour later but downtown Grass Valley and many other portions of western Nevada County are still out this morning.

Most western Nevada County Schools are closed today with the exception of some charter schools. Bitney Charter, Forest Charter, and Earle Jamieson schools are open.

Day and evening classes at Sierra College Nevada County Campus are canceled today, but P-G-and E’s Community Resource Center at the college is open until dark or until everyone has their power back on.

