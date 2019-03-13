Power Of Storytelling Presentation Tonight

“The Power of Storytelling” is the topic of a Nevada County library-sponsored presentation at the Rood Center this evening. Grass Valley Branch Manager Laura Pappani says Joe McHugh is a cultural historian and award-winning public radio journalist…

Pappani says McHugh will examine how stories are told in the modern age, given the dynamic and transforming influence of new technologies…

Pappani says McHugh’s multimedia presentation will incorporate his deep understanding of the art and practices of storytelling, from ancient times to the present. She says McHugh will use a combination of common sense language, intriguing imagery, historical examples, and humor. He’s appearing courtesy of the Nevada County Reads and Writes and Book to Action programs. It’s an annual collaboration with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. This evening’s presentation is from 6 to 7:30.