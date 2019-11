This time it wasn’t a Public Safety Power Shutoff that knocked out electricity to thousands of Nevada County residents. PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the outage began around three Wednesday afternoon, when a car hit a power pole….

Merlo says most of the customers were expected to have their lights back on sometime Wednesday night…

Merlo says the non-injury crash is believed to have happened near North San Juan.