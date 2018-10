Power was out for hundreds of homes in the Alta Sierra area for several hours this Wednesday afternoon. PG and E Spokesman Denny Boyles says a transformer exploded, on Little Valley Road, during the noon hour, due to a seasonal phenomenon he calls a “flashover”. Some rain is needed, but not too much…

Over 16-hundred homes were impacted…

The homes were from Alta Sierra to McCourtney Roads.