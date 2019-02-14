Power Outages and Road Closures From Weather

The aftereffects of the recent gusty rain system that moved through Nevada County are still being felt. Public Works Director Trisha Tillotson says a number of roads are still closed, including McCourtney at Wolf roads, Combie Road at Magnolia and Timber Roads, and Coyote Street at North Bloomfield Road…

And around 55-hundred PG and E customers are still without electricity, with many trees falling on power lines, which caused 37 sepatate outages. PG and E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says most of the outages are affecting the Nevada City area, at around 41-hundred. That includes the Rood Administrative Center, which has been closed for the rest of the day. But all other county buildings have power and remain open. Around 13-hundred are still out in the Grass Valley area. There is no restoration estimate, with weather remaining a factor…

Tillotson says there has also been some localized flooding, including in the town of Washington, and a few minor slides.