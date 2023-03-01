< Back to All News

Power Restorations Underway From Snowstorms

Posted: Mar. 1, 2023 10:21 AM PST

Power outages from what some residents have now dubbed “snowmagedden two” peaked at around 20-thousand in Nevada County Wednesday morning. But the majority of utility customers were expected to have their lights on late Wednesday night. Paul Moreno, with PG and E Communications, says better weather helped…

 

click to listen to Paul Moreno

As you would expect, Moreno says the majority of the outages were in the upper elevations, especially in the Eastern part of the county. That included along the Highway 49 and 20 corridors. But also along Highway 174. And the deeper the snow, the greater was the weight on power lines and trees…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

For restoration updates, Moreno says to call PG and E at 1-800-743-5000. Or go to the link on their website.

