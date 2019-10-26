Power Safety Shutoffs Could Begin At 3pm Saturday

PG and E says around 850-thousand customers are being notified that they may be impacted, beginning Saturday afternoon at 3, from what could be the largest Public Safety Power Shutoff yet. That would affect 36 counties. That includes 43-thousand-211 customers in Nevada County. That’s about a-thousand customers more from the most recent Shutoff. Utility Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

The Red Flag Warning is currently scheduled to stay in effect from 11 Saturday night to 11am on Monday. So, Merlo says, restoration may take several days, compared to the most recent shutoff that lasted for about 30 hours for most customers in Nevada County. Meanwhile, she says mutual aid has been requested for an additional one-thousand personnel, from outside PG and E, for the restoration phase…

click to listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo also says that around 38-hundred customers in the Grass Valley area will be on PG and E generator power again, since they are considered outside the high fire threat area and the transmission lines configuration allows them to isolate those customers.