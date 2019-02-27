Shutdowns Part of Utility’s New Fire Plan

Pacific Gas and Electric calls it P-S-P-S, or Public Safety Power Shutoff. That’s what could happen if fire danger is extremely high…

P-G-and-E spokesman Brandon Sanders presented the utility’s new Community Wildfire Safety Program to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors yesterday, outlining several areas in which they plan to improve, including shutting down their power lines if necessary. Sanders says they’ll give 48 hours notice, and only do it as a last resort, but one of the primary concerns among customers is how long the power would be out…

Nevada County faced a possible shutdown back in October, but it was canceled at the last minute. Other parts of the safety plan include adding weather stations and remote cameras. The safety program was mandated as part of P-G-and-E’s bankruptcy proceedings.

