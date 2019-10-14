< Back to All News

Power Shutoff Could Cost Schools Their Snow Days

Posted: Oct. 14, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

After three days off because of the power outage, kids are back in school today. Whether those days will have to be made up or not, will depend on the weather this winter. School districts get two snow days a year. Having already used three because of P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff means they are already behind. So if there’s snow, there’s the added problem of either extending the school year, or getting a waiver from the state, which means cramming more learning into existing school days. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says just adding days to the end of the year in June is not that simple…

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

Officials spent the weekend getting classrooms and facilities ready for today. McFadden says one of these power shutoffs was more than enough…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

The district had three snow days last year, and students did not have to make up that third day. That could be the case this year for the power shutoff, unless it snows, or there’s another extended outage.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha