Power Shutoff Delayed, Outage Area Reduced

Posted: Nov. 20, 2019 11:11 AM PST

It seems that the last night’s rain has helped the power situation for Nevada County, at least in some ways. P-G-and-E had set the start time for 7 o’clock this morning, but later pushed it back to 11am. Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services Director and Sheriff’s Captain Jeff Pettitt says the P-S-P-S zone has shrunk, meaning fewer customers in Nevada County affected…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 1

Pettitt says it’s nice that fewer customers are affected, and it’s better to be prepared for an outage and then not have it happen, but it still can be frustrating…

Listen to Jeff Pettitt 2

..or, Pettitt says, changing information. Pettitt says their Emergency Operations Center is open at a low level, but staffing will increase if needed. Most county offices are open today, although some services could be limited because of lack of power.

