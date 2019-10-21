< Back to All News

Power Shutoff Possible This Week

Posted: Oct. 21, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

There could be another Pubic Safety Power Shutoff coming. P-G-and-E has not announced one yet, but in a post, the utility does say they are watching the weather this week, and could shut off power in portions of 17 counties, including Nevada County, if winds get too high. According to the utility, the main period of risk is from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. Other counties that are on the watch list include portions of Butte, Placer, and Yuba counties.

–gf

