Power Shutoff Process Underway

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 2:02 PM PDT

If you haven’t lost your power yet in western Nevada County, it won’t be long now. Over 41-thousand P-G-and-E customers are part of the latest Public Safety Power Shutoff, due to the forecast of high winds and elevated fire danger. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the power shutoff process is underway, but it’s gradual…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 1

One silver lining, though, the shutoff is not expected to last beyond tomorrow. Merlo says they’ve also improved the re-energizing process since last time…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 2

While Merlo says the winds may be over around noon, P-G-and-E has not definitively declared an exact time when the power shutoff will end.

–gf

