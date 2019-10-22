Power Shutoff Warning Notifications Sent

Nevada County PG and E customers are bracing for a possible third Public Safety Power Shutoff. Utility Spokeswoman, Mayra Tostado, says this one could affect over 37-thousand customers here, compared to 43-thousand a couple of weeks ago. The 48-hour warning notifications have been sent out…

No Red Flag Warning has been issued yet. The strongest winds are forecast for Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon, which would be the timeframe shutoffs could occur. Nevada County is one of 15 counties notified, covering as many as 209-thousand customers. The previous shutoff that was implemented impacted around 700-thousand customers in 35 counties. Meanwhile, Tostado says PG and E has trimmed vegetation, this year, from over 25-thousand distribution circuit miles, which is about 71-hundred more miles, compared to a year ago…

Other factors under consideration for the shutoffs include humidity levels that drop to 20-percent, and the density and dryness of vegetation.