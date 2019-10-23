< Back to All News

Power Shutoffs Should Begin Around 2pm

Posted: Oct. 23, 2019 10:10 AM PDT

P-G-and-E has officially announced that they will be turning off power this afternoon in portions of 17 northern California counties, including over 41-thousand customers in western Nevada County. The shutoffs will begin around 2pm in the Sierra Foothills, about 3pm in the North Bay, and around 1am tomorrow in San Mateo and kern Counties. The utility also says the peak period of high winds should end around noon tomorrow, and after the wind event is over, they will inspect lines and assess damage before the power is turned back on.

This time, TWO community resource centers will be open for people to use restrooms and charge devices. Drinking water will also be available. Theya are at the Sierra College Nevada County campus, and at Penn Valley Community Church, 11739 Spenceville Road. They are scheduled to open TOMORROW from 8am to 8pm, and will remain open for the remainder of the shutoff.

If you haven’t already, make plans accordingly.

