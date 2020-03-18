Power Won’t Be Fully Restored For Days

Thousands of PG and E customers who lost their electricity last weekend may not have their lights back on until the end of the week. (As of 5pm today/Tues.) 26-hundred-75 customers were still impacted in Nevada County. Company spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it’s a gradual process. Extra crews have been working on it…

Merlo says new outages have also been reported due to the continued wintry conditions…

The majority of outages are still in the Nevada City area, or over twice as many as Grass Valley. The rest are clustered mostly in the North San Juan and Washington areas.