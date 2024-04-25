Powerhouse Repairs Pushed Back Further

The estimated time for restoring at least 50-percent capacity to the Number-One Spaulding Powerhouse has been pushed back nearly another week, or to June 18th. That’s what a PG and E representative told the NID Board of Directors at their Wednesday meeting, with more skepticism expressed by Board members, as well as the audience. The district’s Water Operations Manager Chip Close says that’s not a major concern, at least yet…

The powerhouse had an unscheduled outage or failure, in March, putting the Drum Canal out of commission. It’s the primary water source for Rollins Lake and a secondary source for Deer Creek and Scotts Flat. Close says that was part of series of unfortunate incidents…

The Canal supplies the Bear and Deer Creek water systems. Meanwhile, a 20-percent voluntary conservation is still in place. But it could be mandatory, if repairs continue to fall further behind schedule.