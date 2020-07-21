PPE Giveaway Full Speed Ahead

Small businesses in Nevada County are appreciative of the free Personal Protective Equipment that the Office of Emergency Services is providig thorough a prtnrship with state. The county began the free giveaway Tuesday morning at 9:00 AM and a steady stream of pre-registered business owners were taking advantage of the program.

Listen to Business Owner

Businesses are saving hundreds of dollars in expenses by using the program.

Listen to Business Owner

County Supervisor Dan Miller was part of the volunteer crew working Tuesday afternoon to help distribute the PPE.

Listen to Dan Miller

The program provides a 30 day supply of South Fork handsanitizer for each business along with enough masks for each employee of the business for 30 days. Organizers at the distribution site want to remind people to print the receipt they get in their email after registering for the giveaway. It streamlines the process if the person picking up supplies has the receipt.

There are still plenty of supplies. As of Tuesday afternoon only seventy one percent of the products had been reserved. That means well over one hundred businesses could still apply.