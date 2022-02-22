PPE Giveaways Small Businesses Still Popular

Although mask restrictions are loosening, many businesses are still requiring them to be worn, including in Nevada County. Many employees also still mask up. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says they still have ample personal protective equipment on hand. That includes free giveaways for small businesses…

Wolfe says to request so-called PPE, all you have to do is fill out a simple online form in advance, by going to the link on the county’s website…

Small businesses may also send a family member, volunteer, or employee as a proxy, to pick up equipment. Even though the indoor mask mandate has been lifted for vaccinated people, Public Health continues to recommend everyone still wear them.