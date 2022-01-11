Praise And Criticism From Supes On Storm Response

An update on Nevada County’s response and recovery efforts from the December 27th snowstorm, to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning, included a lot of praise. But there were also significant concerns. Supervisor Heidi Hall, where hundreds of constituents were still without power, says while she appreciates PG and E’s challenges, she described communication as “horrific”…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings, who updated the Board, also acknowledged that a massive greenwaste disposal effort will be needed, from clearing away all the downed and damaged trees…

click to listen to Paul Cummings

And Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district includes hard-hit Alta Sierra, says the unexepectedly long power outages also created a huge propane issue…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

The snowstorm initially caused over 30-thousand power outages in Nevada County. That resulted in numerous calls for service from residents who had trees land on their homes and also did not have firewood for heat or could not use firewood as heating source. The county then opened additional warming shelters.