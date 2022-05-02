< Back to All News

Pre-Pandemic Hours Return To Libraries

Posted: May. 2, 2022 12:47 AM PDT

Just over two years after the pandemic began, it’s finally back to traditional hours for Nevada County libraries, starting May 2nd. County Librarian Nick Wilczek says that includes more evening hours and, more notably, libraries are open again on Saturdays…

And with more open hours, Wilczek says libraries will also be able to provide more in-person events. That includes Local Author Spotlights, Poetry Happy Hours, Teen Book Clubs, and Art programs…

For a full list of library hours and locations, go to the recently re-designed web site. Wilczek says it’s easier to navigate.

