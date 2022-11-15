Pre-Registration Deadline Guarantees a Shirt

One of the most popular Thanksgiving Day events in Nevada County is the annual Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot at Nevada Union High School and a great collector item is the T-shirt that is guaranteed for every participant that pre-registers for the 5 and 10K Run and 5k Walk or Stroll. On KNCO On the Town Michael Bratton Senior says this year, because of increased costs, there will be no guarantee of extra shirts for late registrations or race day registrations; and the pre-registration deadline is today.

Many participants have a collection of all 16 previous T-shirts, and they make great gifts.

He says you can also signup and get a t-shirt and you don’t have to run… you can just pick up your shirt and enjoy the pre-race treats. BUT you have to register by 6:00PM today to get the shirt.

Bratton says the price has remained the same even with inflation because he wants the event to continue to be an affordable family event as well as a fundraiser. IT’s 25 dolars for ages 15 and up and 12 dollars for 14 and under.

The race founded 17 years ago in honor of Michael’s son, fulfilling a dream his son had to hold a Thanksgiving Day run to support NU athletics. Michael took his own life losing a battle with depression. Michael senior saying the Turkey Trot achieves three goals.

This will be the 17th annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot has grown over the years with upwards of 2500 people registering some years. Even during COVID there was virtual Turkey Trot in 2020 and a Coffee and Donuts event last year.

Online registration can be completed at meb2turkeytrot.com