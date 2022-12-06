< Back to All News

Precautions Urged If Buy BB Gun For Your Child

Posted: Dec. 6, 2022 1:03 PM PST

As Christmas approaches, there may be a temptation to purchase a BB gun for a son or daughter to unwrap. And Grass Valley Police have posted a cautionary message. Lieutenant Brian Blakemore says more manufacturers are marketing near-exact replicas of actual firearms especially on line. And one such gun was recovered recently by officers from two 10-year-old boys who were firing it at the windows of a business…

Blakemore says that weapon belonged to the parents, and the boys were able to access it while they were away. And while he says the department is not telling people not to buy the realistic-looking models, parents need to take better precautions in securing them like they are firearms…

And Blakemore says BB guns should still only be used by juveniles while under proper adult supervision.

