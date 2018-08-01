Prechters Named Fair Family of the Year

With just a week to go until the Nevada County Fair, the fair’s Family of the Year has been announced. Fairgrounds Information Officer Wendy Oaks says its the Prechter Family–Mark and Michelle and their two daughters…

Michelle was pregnant with her first child Maddie when she attended her first fair, and remembered “eating her way through Treat Street.” Their fair involvement increased as they had children. Maddie has now graduated from Bear River High School, and getting ready for college. The other daughter, Rylee, wil be a sophomore this year…

The Prechters will be honored at Opening ceremonies, and also receive a family portrait, and free admission and carnival ride tickets.

