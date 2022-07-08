Precip Here Only Two-Thirds Normal Over 3 Years

Much of the North State received only two-thirds of its normal precipitation for the last three years. That’s according to Golden Gate Weather Services. And that includes Nevada County. Looking at the past three seasons covering July first to June 30th in the Grass Valley Region, precipitation was only 68-percent of average, overall. And while last season looked better, at 88-percent, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Rowe says the storm patterns still haven’t been steady…

The 2020-2021 season was only 46-percent of normal. It was 71-percent for 2019-2020…

Precipitation for Sacramento for this past season was only 59-percent of normal, it was 56-percent in San Francisco. And it was 61-percent for the Northern Sierra. According to the U.S Drought Monitor, most of the state is in at least a severe drought and about half of California is considered to be in exceptional drought, the worst category.