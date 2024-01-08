< Back to All News

Precip Totals Finally Starting To Pick Up Here

Posted: Jan. 8, 2024 12:29 AM PST

Rainfall numbers for the Grass Valley area also continue to lag for the season, so far, along with the Sierra snowpack, although we got a boost over the weekend. But as of Friday, we’d only received 10-point-8 inches since October first, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. That’s about half of the historical average for this time of year. A year ago, it was 29-point-6 inches. And although a strong El Nino pattern has been predicted for this winter, meteorologist Nathan Rick says it’s usually pretty unpredictable…

Meanwhile, Rick says there are more indications of a stormier January, which, traditionally, is the heaviest month. That includes the early and middle part of this week…

And Rick says these systems should also be colder. He says the historical precipitation total for the Grass Valley area, from October first to April first, is around 45 inches.

