Precipitation Here Already Close To Entire Season Average

Posted: Jan. 18, 2023 12:55 AM PST

Precipitation in the Grass Valley area is now estimated to be 170 to 190-percent of normal, according to a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. As of Tuesday, Eric Kurth said 42-point-6 inches had already fallen for the season to date. The historical average for the entire season is 53-point-2 inches. 19 inches has been recorded in January alone. It was just an inch and a half a year ago. And Kurth predicts only another half inch to an inch from the next system, which is scheduled to arrive sometime this (Wed.) afternoon or early evening…

Meanwhile, Kurth says we’ll be getting a break from the storms…

And Kurth says there are conflicting models as to whether we’ll have any precipitation next week. The last time the Grass Valley area had two days in a row without rain was January first and second. As of Tuesday, the Northern Sierra snowpack was at 205-percent of normal. And, looking at reservoir levels, Oroville Dam was at 57-percent of capacity and 104-percent of the historical average. It was 52-percent of capacity at Shasta Dam and 83-percent of average.

