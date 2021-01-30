< Back to All News

Precipitation Still Eight Inches Below Normal

Posted: Jan. 29, 2021 4:09 PM PST

The season’s precipitation total, as you might expect, has dramatically improved for Nevada County and the North State in the last week. But there’s still a long way to go. The Grass Valley area, as of Friday afternoon, was at 19-point-7 inches. National Weather Service meteorologist, Scott Rowe, says it was due to what’s called an “atmospheric river”, which is not common. And this one was also unusual in another way…

click to listen to Scott Rowe

Snow levels actually dropped below two-thousand feet at the beginning of the series of systems

click to listen to Scott Rowe

The 30-year historical precipitation average at this point of the season is 27-point-one inches. Meanwhile, there’s another significant system on the way Monday afternoon or Monday night. But it won’t be as vigorous as the recent storms. And it’s expected to stay dry for the rest of the week.

