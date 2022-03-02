Prep Work Begins Major Hwy 20 Safety Project

You may find some delays, or at least some slowdowns, on a stretch of Highway 20, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, starting March 2nd. Cal Trans has begun vegetation removal work ahead of what’s called the Omega Curves Safety Improvement Project. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill have been accident-prone for years. From 2015 through 2017, 39 crashes were reported, with 19 causing injuries or fatalities…

Borrayo says the 62 and a half million dollar project also features widening shoulders, improving sight distance…

The turnouts will also serve as traffic enforcement locations. Vegetation removal is anticipated Monday through Friday, from 7am to 5pm, through the end of the month. Much of it will be on the shoulder, minimizing one-way traffic controls, unless larger trees need to be taken out. Meanwhile, construction for the safety project is scheduled to begin in mid-April, with completion expected by the fall of 2023.