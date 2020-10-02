Preparing for COVID and Flu

Nevada County is in its second week of the Moderate Tier for the spread of COVID-19 and is hoping to move to the Minimal Tier in two more weeks, however, the numbers need to improve for that to happen. At the same time, the medical community is trying to prepare for the oncoming flu season. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital President and CEO, Dr. Brian Evans shared he feels we are on the tail end of the first wave of COVID, but knowing exactly how the things will go as the flu season settles in is a relative unknown.

One thing that Dr. Evans says should be on everybody’s list to do to help curtail the flu is getting a flu shot. The shot can dramatically reduce the chance of overloading the hospital.

Evans says COVID related hospitalizations have been relatively low compared to other Dignity Health facilities such as in Stockton. He urges people to continue to stay the course and wear face coverings in public, stay six feet apart and maintain good hygenic practices including hand washing. All of those activities will help reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu.