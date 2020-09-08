Prepping For PSPS Year Two

Local businesses that were hit hard by the first year of PG and E Public Safety Power Shutoffs have implemented plans to be ready for the first PSPS of thfire season. SPD Market was caught without back up power last year and lost tens of thousands of dollars in product and revenue as product spoiled without referigeration. Greg Wasley, Store Manager at the Grass Valley SPD says they learned a lot from the painful experience and have taken steps to be ready this year.

However, because of delays in completing the wiring and acquisition of the a storewide generator Wasley has made alternate arrangements for this current PSPS.

Wasley also says that communication so far has been less than clear about who when and where the PSPS is going to effect.

Wasley said the Nevada City store had received both text and phone alerts.

Regarding customers, Wasley says SPD is pretty good shape, but there are a lot of questions.

SPD is committed to staying open and providicng customer service throughout the PSPS as long as conditions allow.