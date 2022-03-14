Prescribed Burn at Nevada County Airport Today

Today, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will be assisting Nevada

County with vegetation treatment and fuels reduction at the Nevada County Airport off Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley. Smoke may be visible in the Banner Mountain, Brunswick Road and Glenbrook Basin.

CAL FIRE will be performing a prescribed fire broadcast burn along the runway and taxiway for up to 13 acres. The project objective is to reduce fire threat to the airport and their neighbors as well as improve pilot visibility to wildlife along the runway while reducing the spread of invasive weeds.

CAL FIRE will assign five engines and three hand crews to support the success of the project. CAL FIRE has created a burn and smoke management plan while Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District has issued a burn permit. All operations will be conducted in accordance with Air Quality Control.

The County airport will be shut down from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm on Monday, March 14th. It is expected no other impacts to the community other than some light smoke in the immediate area while burning operations are being conducted (approx. 3-5 hours).

–30–