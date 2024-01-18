Prescribed Burn On San Juan Ridge Evac Route

If you happen to see smoke in forested areas on the San Juan Ridge today (Thurs), it’s likely a prescribed burn. It’s the second day for the 70-acre project being conducted by the Tahoe National Forest, to reduce the wildfire danger for homes in the area. Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says about 20 acres was burned on Wednesday, along Cruzon Grade Road near Malakoff Diggins State Park…

Faulkenberry says timing of such burns is often a challenge, even during the winter, when it’s damp, sometimes snowy, and cooler…

Other benefits include enhancing wildlife habitat and reintroducing fire into an adapted ecosystem. The burns are usually going on during the mid-day hours. Faulkenberry says it’s hoped the project will be completed today. But even then, smoke may continue for several more days, depending on the size and environmental conditions. The Tahoe National Forest also coordinates with local air pollution control districts, to verify how effectively fuels are consumed and how smoke will travel.