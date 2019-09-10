< Back to All News

Prescribed Burning Topic Of Lecture At Sierra College

Posted: Sep. 10, 2019 12:33 AM PDT

With California in a wildfire crisis in recent years, prescribed burning appears to be trending up again. And that’ll be part of the latest Sierra College Lecture Series that’s being featured at the Nevada County campus in Grass Valley Tuesday evening. Doctor Kate Wilkin is the Forest and Fire Adviser, with UC Cooperative Extension for Butte, Nevada, Sutter, and Yuba Counties. She says some of the reasons for it not being used have been politically and environmentally motivated…

Wilkin says prescribed fires also have natural benefits for biodiversity and water yield in the forests. She’ll also urge residents to push Cal Fire, the U.S Forest Service, and other related agencies to turn to that prevention option more. That also includes supporting tax measures…

The presentation begins at 6:30 Tuesday evening, in the Multipurpose Center of the Sierra College Nevada County campus. It’s also preceded by a meet-and-greet and refreshments at 6.

