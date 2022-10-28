< Back to All News

Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Posted: Oct. 28, 2022 12:17 AM PDT

As the overdose epidemic continues, another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday. They’re held in April and October each year. It’s led by local law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency. Grass Valley Police evidence and property technician, Tina West, says their drop off is located in the public parking lot, at Neal and South Auburn Streets…

click to listen to Tina West

West says proper disposal also helps prevent abuse or health issues, and it’s also environmentally-friendly…

click to listen to Tina West

The DEA says it can also help prevent opioid addiction from starting. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department also has three locations. That’s at the Rood Center, their Penn Valley substation near the Penn Valley Market and Northridge Restaurant, as well as their South County substation near the Combie Deli. That’s from 10am to 2pm Saturday. And throughout the year, many pharmacies have dropoff containers. That includes the RiteAid Pharmacy on Sutton Way.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha