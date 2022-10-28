Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday

As the overdose epidemic continues, another National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday. They’re held in April and October each year. It’s led by local law enforcement agencies, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency. Grass Valley Police evidence and property technician, Tina West, says their drop off is located in the public parking lot, at Neal and South Auburn Streets…

West says proper disposal also helps prevent abuse or health issues, and it’s also environmentally-friendly…

The DEA says it can also help prevent opioid addiction from starting. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department also has three locations. That’s at the Rood Center, their Penn Valley substation near the Penn Valley Market and Northridge Restaurant, as well as their South County substation near the Combie Deli. That’s from 10am to 2pm Saturday. And throughout the year, many pharmacies have dropoff containers. That includes the RiteAid Pharmacy on Sutton Way.