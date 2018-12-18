Prescriptive Grazing to Address Vegetation

It isn’t traditional fire preparedess, but clearing overgrown acerage with the help of livestock is becoming more prevalent. KNCO’s Paul Haas reports on how Nevada City is taking prescriptive grazing to the next level.
