Preview Of Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Posted: Nov. 27, 2023 12:26 AM PST

The next Wild and Scenic Film Festival is, for the second straight year, for five days over Presidents Day Weekend in February. But a preview of some of the releases is now out, as organizers make early bird passes available. Festival Director Livia Campos de Menezes says marquee films will include “Deep Rising”…

There’s also “Jojo: A Toad Musical”. It features a portrait of Jojo Nyaribo, a wildlife advocate, as he explores the meaning of biodiversity and stewardship in his own backyard…

There’s also “Soundscape”, a sightless experience of climbing a mountain via echolocation, touch, and imagination. De Menezes says there are, once again, going to be over 100 films available for viewing. The full lineup will be released in mid-December. And the South Yuba River Citizens League reminds attendees that the festival is not only about first-class films. It also features a variety of events, such as activist workshops, an art exhibition, youth programs, the EnviroFair, and filmmaker question and answer sessions.

